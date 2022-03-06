First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 6,600 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 419.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,821,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.40.

Shares of BURL opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 88.99% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.