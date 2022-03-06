First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 16,371 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,371 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $125.50 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

