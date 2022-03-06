First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 504.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $135.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.42 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.70.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

