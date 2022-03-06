First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.12% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Shares of FIW opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

