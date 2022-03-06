First Hawaiian Bank Buys 4,780 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 499.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 51,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 50,871 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Shares of THG opened at $143.37 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.23 and a 52 week high of $144.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

