First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $387.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

