First Hawaiian Bank Buys Shares of 19,450 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,795,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,995 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 177.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,059,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $83.85 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,505 shares of company stock worth $4,289,111. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

