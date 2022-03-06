First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $139.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.33 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.90.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

