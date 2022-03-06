First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 163.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.06% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $190.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

