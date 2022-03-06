First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.06.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

