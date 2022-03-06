First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 157.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after purchasing an additional 241,988 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after buying an additional 122,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $180.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $178.97 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

