First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 220.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,446 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $241.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.64.

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,959 shares of company stock worth $16,247,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

