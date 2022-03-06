First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $318.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.77 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.93. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

