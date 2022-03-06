First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.86 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.54 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

