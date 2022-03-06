First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 225.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after buying an additional 178,952 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

