First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.07 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $138.19 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

