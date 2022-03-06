First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.26 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NVR by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NVR by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,437.40.

NVR opened at $4,919.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,313.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,223.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $76.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

