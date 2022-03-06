First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 264.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

QLYS opened at $128.26 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.88 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $423,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

