First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,761 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 16,693 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in EOG Resources by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 59,365 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 72,190 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

