First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

NYSE:PHM opened at $49.37 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

