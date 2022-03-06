First Hawaiian Bank Invests $2.11 Million in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

NYSE:TDY opened at $450.03 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $363.32 and a one year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $424.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

