First Hawaiian Bank Invests $2.25 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,650,000 after buying an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $51.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.