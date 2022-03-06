First Hawaiian Bank Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $91,353,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,837,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,872 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.