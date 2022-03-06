First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 9,336 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

