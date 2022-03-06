First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $77.73 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

