First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,003 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after acquiring an additional 177,645 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after acquiring an additional 275,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,396,000 after buying an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.85 and a 200 day moving average of $157.80. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $120.04 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.32.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,117 shares of company stock worth $11,928,411. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

