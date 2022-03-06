First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,057 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $316.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $282.20 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

