First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,041 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J opened at $127.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.13 and a twelve month high of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

