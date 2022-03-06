First Hawaiian Bank Takes $1.81 Million Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $151.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.01 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

