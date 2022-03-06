First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,852,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,913,000 after buying an additional 572,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,049,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,798,000 after buying an additional 555,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,959,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,069,000 after buying an additional 539,342 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $232.91 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $131.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

