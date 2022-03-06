First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,506,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,090,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 21.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,965,000 after acquiring an additional 648,092 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,094 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,371,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.61. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.92%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.