First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.