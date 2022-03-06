First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the January 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $41.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $47.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
