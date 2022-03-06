Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,031 shares of company stock worth $10,184,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV stock opened at $97.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average of $105.25. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $89.91 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

