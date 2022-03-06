Float Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.33 Million (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Float Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Float Protocol coin can now be purchased for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Float Protocol Coin Trading

