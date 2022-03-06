Flow Market Cap Hits $1.82 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $5.47 or 0.00014424 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $69.12 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.98 or 0.06626442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.04 or 0.99945816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00043977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047180 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 331,872,447 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

