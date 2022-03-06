Footballcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $453,793.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (CURRENCY:XFC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Footballcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Footballcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004182 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 177.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Footballcoin Profile

Footballcoin (CRYPTO:XFC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin . The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

