Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Forestar Group worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 101,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.