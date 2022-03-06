Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get Forterra alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Forterra by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forterra by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. Forterra has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.