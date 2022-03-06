Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 464.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fortinet by 1,242.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $335.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

