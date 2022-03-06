FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. Has $268.66 Million Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. lowered its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,716,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018,191 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech comprises about 100.0% of FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. owned 7.70% of 360 DigiTech worth $268,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $1,502,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $365,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 247.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 259,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 109.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 128,988 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of QFIN traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 1,986,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,222. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

360 DigiTech Profile (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.