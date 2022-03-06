Frax Share Price Tops $20.29 on Exchanges (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Frax Share has a market cap of $328.84 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $20.29 or 0.00053176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.08 or 0.06642221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,107.83 or 0.99886678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

