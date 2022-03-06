Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Down 24.5% in February

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 29,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.87.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $206,632,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.