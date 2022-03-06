Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $6,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 132,026 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

