Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1,369.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after purchasing an additional 229,960 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

