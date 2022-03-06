FTX Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $99.39 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $39.32 or 0.00103053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and $99.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00034175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 333,564,713 coins and its circulating supply is 137,695,377 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

