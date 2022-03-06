Fundamenta Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $117,653.07 and $1,363.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.78 or 0.06653114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,837.02 or 1.00181433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,359,186 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,416 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

