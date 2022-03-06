Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $0.14

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $160,346.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.71 or 0.06738282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,875.52 or 1.00031840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00044369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,491,158 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.