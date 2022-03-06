Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in February

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of FUWAY stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. Furukawa Electric has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

