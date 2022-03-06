Fyooz (FYZ) One Day Volume Hits $101,055.00

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Fyooz has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $97,060.76 and $101,055.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

