GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Short Interest Update

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS GAILF remained flat at $$11.71 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. GAIL has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $13.18.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

About GAIL (India) (Get Rating)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.